Fishermen falls overboard, drowns in Musi Project

By | Published: 6:49 pm

Nalgonda: A fisherman drowned in Musi project in the district while fishing on Monday. The victim was identified as 40-year-old Girre Ramachandru, native of Solipet village of Suryapet district.

Four fishermen went into the waters of the project on separate coracles for fish hunting in the early hours. While they were fishing, Ramachandru accidentally slipped into the water and went missing.

On getting information, Kepepally police rushed to the spot and took up search operations to trace the victim in the project with the help of local fishermen. The police suspect that the victim might have got entangled in the fishing net as he was good at swimming and would have survived otherwise. Police could not find missing person till late in the evening.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .