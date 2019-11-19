Fishermen rescue crocodile in Gadwal

By | Published: 7:40 pm

Jogulamba Gadwal: Fishermen living on the banks of Krishna river caught a crocodile and handed it over to forest officials in Gadwal on Tuesday.

For the past couple of days, the fishermen living in Nadi Agraharam village close to Gadwal town, have been noticing a crocodile squatting on the banks of Krishna river. On Tuesday morning, the fishermen rescued the crocodile and handed it over to forest department officials.

