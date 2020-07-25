Fishermen’s fortunes look up with KLIS

By | Published: 12:10 am 12:43 am

Siddipet: The Godavari water, which entered Siddipet district on April 24 after Ministers T Harish Rao and KT Rama Rao released water into the Rangnayaka Sagar reservoir by switching on pumps under the Kaleshwaram project, is all set to change the lives of fishermen in the district forever. While reservoirs are set to become hubs for the fishing activity in the next few months, the Fisheries Department is gearing up to release fishlings into double the number of minor irrigation tanks compared with last year in the district. Authorities have filled many tanks by releasing water from the Ranganayaka Sagar and the Kondapochamma Sagar during the past three months.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, District Fisheries Officer M Venkaiah said they were preparing to release 15 lakh and 13 lakh fishlings into the Kondapochamma Sagar and Ranga Naayak Sagar reservoirs respectively for the first time. Stating that they had released 2.49 crore fishlings into 789 tanks across the district in 2019, the official said they were preparing to release 4.37 crore fishlings into 1,591 minor irrigation tanks this year in addition to the ones released into the Kondapochamma, Ranganayaka Sagar and Shangiaram reservoirs.

Due to the poor rainfall last year, the department could not release them into all the lakes though they had kept ready some 3.3 crore fishlings. Many lakes in the district received almost no water during the 2019 monsoon.

As on Friday, the irrigation authorities filled 153 irrigation tanks by releasing water from the Ranganayaka Sagar in the Siddipet constituency and 12 minor irrigation tanks in the Gajwel constituency by releasing water from the Kondapochamma Sagar. Since the irrigation authorities were preparing to fill more tanks with the Godavari water in the days to come, Venkaiah said that they were preparing to release fingerlings into as many as 1,591 tanks this year. He said that several lakes in the district had good inflows this year as the district had received good rainfall.

On the directive of Finance Minister T Harish Rao, the Fisheries Department is also preparing to launch cage culture in at least six tanks around Siddipet town on a pilot basis this year to increase the income of the fishermen. Officials further said they would soon introduce cage culture in the Kondapochamma Sagar and Ranganayaka Sagar reservoirs too. Once all the proposed projects such as Mallanna Sagar, Gouravelli reservoir and others get completed in the Siddipet district, the Irrigation Department would fill all the tanks in the district which would eventually increase the income of the fishermen manifold.

