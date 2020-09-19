Fissures in NDA

The SAD breakup highlights the unilateral and arbitrary manner in which the NDA govt is seeking to push through key policies

The exit of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) over the issue of farm ordinances exposes fissures in the NDA coalition with far-reaching implications at a time when the country is grappling with the twin challenges of coronavirus pandemic and deepening economic crisis. In an agriculture-driven State like Punjab, the development is bound to have a major political impact. For SAD, the resignation of Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the Narendra Modi cabinet is a make-or-break moment. Headed by former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, the regional party has stuck its neck out, even risking its three-decades-old bond with the BJP in a clear attempt to reclaim its core vote bank — the Jat-Sikh peasant in the State. The political break-up also highlights the unilateral and arbitrary manner in which the NDA government is seeking to push through key policies concerning the livelihood of farmers. During the last one year, the BJP’s relations with two of its oldest and staunch supporters—the Shiv Sena and SAD—have collapsed for a different set of reasons. While the Sena moving away could be attributed to a political compulsion of forming government in Maharasthra, there is no such compulsion for the Akalis because the Assembly polls are more than 17 months away. There are widespread concerns that the farm Bills would eventually lead to corporate cartelisation of agriculture. There is a danger of big corporates forcing farmers to buy costly inputs and to pledge crops to the company without any government security against cheating and manipulation.

The biggest fear is that the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill will result in removal of all cereals, pulses, oilseeds, potato and onion from trade restrictions and price control, thereby taking these commodities out of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) regime. The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, could lead to ruining the agricultural infrastructure and end MSP for farmers. While some of the fears may be exaggerated, it is for the government to allay apprehensions of the farming community and carry out reforms in a phased manner with the consent of all stakeholders. Since agriculture is a State subject, the Centre needs to hold wider consultations and take the States on board before implementing the reforms that impact the livelihood of farmers. Unfortunately, in the last few years, there has been a growing tendency to centralise power, be it in the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, devolution of taxes to the States or framing guidelines for the management of the Covid-19 pandemic. Several States have resented the moves that amounted to undermining the federal spirit.

