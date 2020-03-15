Anand Korva a lyricist and a professional freelance photographer from the city captured this picture at Borgaon Village in Nizamabad district.
He was on a look out for his bird photography in the thick forest where, he saw this old age couple riding a cycle effortlessly.
He found them interesting and froze this moment with his Nikon D850 camera with 200-500 Nikon lens.
