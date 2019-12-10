Fit Lakshmi Manchu’s photos break internet

By | Published: 8:05 pm

Lakshmi Manchu is undoubtedly one of the much talked-about celebrities in Telugu film industry. Known for her expressive nature, the actor and television star has attained success on both small and big screens. Movies like Lakshmi Bomb, W/O Ram, Chandamama Kathalu, and Kaatrin Mozhi have earned her name and fame.

Telugu reality show Feet Up With Stars hosted by her, has, of late, become a popular show on Voot. While it is quite evident that she very often raises her voice against injustice in the society, she is also known for rendering a helping hand to the needy and the poor.The actor is also quite active on social media platforms sharing pictures of friends and family on a frequent note.

The recent post of her fitness have left her fans awestruck. A couple of pictures shared by Lakshmi are now breaking the internet. The ‘transformation pic’ (December 2014 to December 2019), which is currently going viral on social media, should really help her fans beat Monday blues as she writes on her Instagram page, “A lot has changed in these five years.

Especially with my body and mind. I’ve learned to listen to my body and understand its needs to be healthy. Take it from me, all you need to achieve your dream body is a healthy lifestyle. Good food, good exercise and good thoughts – nothing can beat that.”

