Fitness experts join hands for ‘Saaf Hyderabad’

Hyderabad: Seeking to spread the message on cleanliness and sanitation, nearly 5,000 body-builders, ustads, coaches and sports-persons will come together to participate in ‘City Fitness, My Fitness’ event being organised by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) at NTR Marg on Sunday morning.

GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore said the programme to be held at Party Zone in NTR Marg as part of ‘Saaf Hyderabad-Shandaar Hyderabad’ will have 5K Run, push-ups, squats. Prizes will distributed to the winners.

“This event is being held to make it as a role model in achieving Swachh Hyderabad and 1,000 gym organisers and practitioners from every zone have also been invited,” he said.

There would be necessary security, health camp, plogging apart from cultural events as part of the programme, he said.

Additional Autos



Earlier, at a ‘Saaf Hyderabad- Shandaar Hyderabad’ programme held in LB Nagar zone, Dana Kishore said there was a proposal to procure additional autos and trucks for collection garbage from the houses in the city.

He said the civic body was collecting around 4,300 tonnes of garbage every day and there was a need to introduce additional vehicles for collecting waste from the houses which were yet to be covered.

It was difficult to achieve complete cleanliness through 18,000 workers in the city which has a population of more than one crore, he said. “For this, every citizen has to be involved in various Swachh programmes,” he added.