Fitness freaks can now get cycles on rent in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:21 am

Hyderabad: With a view to encourage people from all walks of life to take-up cycling for fitness, Hyderabad Cyclists Group (HCG) has launched a unique initiative which offers cycles for rent to people in need. The initiative will be especially useful for residents of Bowenpally, Suchitra, Jeedimetla, Trimulgherry, Sainikpuri, Karkhana, Alwal, Bolarum and colonies along the Dairy Farm main road.

The cycle renting facility of Hyderabad Cyclists Group (HCG) is located at Suchitra cross roads, which will help fitness enthusiasts residing in the nearby areas.

“Necklace Road or Gachibowli are the only two places where cycles are available for rent. Residents from Secunderabad have to travel all the way to Necklace Road for cycling. We realised that there was a need for similar facilities in other parts of Secunderabad as well. Keeping that in mind, we have decided to set-up the cycle station at Suchitra junction,” said Ravinder Nandanoori, Founder of Hyderabad Cyclists Group.

To encourage amateur cyclists and fitness enthusiasts from Secunderabad, the HCG ios also conducting long rides during weekends and holidays. On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi, the Cyclists Group had conducted a 50 kilometre ride from Suchitra.

“Close to 100 students from various schools across Hyderabad, seasoned cyclists and fitness enthusiasts participated in the 50-kilometre ride. We decided to conduct the ride since such events were not held frequently in Secunderabad area,” the HCG founder said.

The cycle station of Hyderabad Cyclists Club at Suchitra junction will be open between 6 am and 10 am and 4 pm to 8 pm. To book cycles, contact: 98854-40308 or email: [email protected]

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .