Fitness trail on Galaxy watch

As wearable devices are rapidly gaining prevalence and Samsung has brought its Galaxy Watch Active to India, priced at Rs 19,990.The Watch comes with features like exercise tracking, sleep, stress and health tracking. The design seems to work, as most people like to wear a fitness tracker in form of a watch instead of a band design.

The device features a round watch face like its earlier models, with a 1.1-inch AMOLED display and a resolution of 360 x 360. The quality of display is good enough to use even in bright-light conditions. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 3 which makes the display feel smooth. A 1.15GHz Exynos 9110 dual core processor powers the Tizen-based Wearable OS 4.0-run gadget. The combination of a 768MB RAM memory and 4GB of onboard storage makes navigation quick and comfortable.

Galaxy Watch Active has an automatic workout tracking for six routines and can track a total of 39 different workout routines, along with different profiles for indoor and outdoor swimming. The device also supports virtual assistant “Bixby Voice” which allows users to make calls or send messages without picking up the phone. Conclusion: If you are planning to buy a wearable device, go for it.