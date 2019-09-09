Fitso raises $1.5 million in pre-Series A

By | Business Bureau | Published: 6:18 pm

Hyderabad: Full-stack sports facilities provider, Fitso raised $1.5 million in pre-series A funding from a group of investors including SRI Capital, Sprout Capital, IPV Capital, Pankaj Chaddah (co-founder, Zomato), Ashish Gupta (co-founder, Helion Venture Partners). Fitso will use the funds to increase the numbers of indoor all-weather swimming pools and invest in expansion, good talent and technology to boost the operations.

Fitso is full-stack sports facilities provider which is bringing health and happiness to people’s lives through sports. Fitso’s primary product SEALs offers coaching and access to all-weather swimming pools in Delhi-NCR through the year and has now been launched in Hyderabad. It also provides multiple new sports programmes for Badminton, Tennis and others which have been very well received. It is planning to launch an all-in-one pass to provide its subscribers access to all of its facilities across sports.

“We focus on providing a facility to play sport under the guidance of a qualified coach. Fitso has seen families buy a Fitso subscription together. We plan to become the biggest brand name in the sports-oriented fitness segment” said Naman Sharma, co-founder Fitso.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter