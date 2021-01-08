Five Africans held in Hyderabad for cyber fraud

After befriending victims on social media platforms including Facebook, they would move into chatting via WhatsApp and other apps, and using different stories, including sending costly gifts, siphon off huge amounts from the victims.

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police arrested five persons of African origin on charges of online fraud here on Friday. The gang was involved in four cases, all falling in the category of cyber relationship frauds, in Hyderabad.

According to the police, the gang was using an app called Dingtone (to display their targeted country code) to cheat the gullible. After befriending victims on social media platforms including Facebook, they would move into chatting via WhatsApp and other apps, and using different stories, including sending costly gifts, siphon off huge amounts from the victims.

The gang was based in Delhi and was arrested and brought to the city on a transit warrant. Mobile phones, passports and Wi-Fi routers were seized from their possession.

The arrested persons were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.