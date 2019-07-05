Five arrested in Nalgonda realtor murder case

By | Published: 9:26 pm

Nalgonda: Nalgonda Town-I police on Friday arrested five persons including the wife of the victim in the brutal killing of realtor Soma Kehavulu in Nalgonda.

The arrested were Dubba Pradeep (30), Soma Swathi (31), wife of the victim, Kumbham Prasad (23), Kodideti Shiva (32) and Chinthapally Nagesh (30).

Presenting the arrested at a media conference, in-charge Superintendent of Police R Venkateshwarlu said the Facebook friendship between Swathi and Pradeep turned into an extra-marital affair. As Pradeep was also a native of Nalgonda, he frequently met Swathi in her house when she was alone. Swathi hatched a plan with Pradeep to kill her husband. Pradeep took the help of four friends to execute the plan. Pradeep and his three friends managed to enter Keshavulu’s house and strangulated him to death.

After her husband’s murder, Swathi gave Rs 1 lakh cash to Pradeep and his friends as per the agreement. The police arrested the accused from a place at Cherlapally on Friday morning, he added.

