Five bike thieves held in Kothagudem

By | Published: 9:03 pm

Kothagudem: The Aswaraopet police in the district arrested five youngsters for allegedly stealing motorbikes, and recovered three bikes from them on Wednesday.

According to Circle Inspector M Abbaiah, the accused were identified as S Kantha Rao, P Prabhaker, Md. Ahamed, P Anil and SK Nagu. The accused were committing thefts in Aswaraopet town and other areas to make quick money.

They were caught during vehicle checking drives in the town. The police also recovered 10 tolas of gold from them. They were sent to the Sathupally sub-jail on judicial remand, the CI said.