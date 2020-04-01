Five booked for violating lockdown in Asifabad

By | Published: 7:24 pm

Kumram Bheem-Asifabad: Five persons were booked for allegedly roaming on roads without any valid reason at Chintapalli village in Tiryani mandal on Wednesday.

Tiryani Sub-Inspector P Ram Rao said the accused were Manda Venkatesh, Dharmarajula Harish, Punnam Goud, Nayini Arjun and Rangu Anju Goud, all belonging to Chintapalli village in Tiryani mandal.

The SI stated that the five were moving on roads on regular intervals, even as cops warned against violating lockdown order in the wake of outbreak of coronavirus. A case was registered against them under Sections 188, 270 and 271 of the Indian Penal Code.

Investigations were taken up. Stringent action will be initiated against those who venture on to roads for silly reasons, he reasoned.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .