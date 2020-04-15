Five booked for violating lockdown norms in Karimnagar

By | Published: 11:06 pm

Karimnagar: Five persons booked for gathering in public in the name of the distribution of essential commodities by violating lockdown norms.

Two town police registered the case against Syed Saha Arsalan, Syed Abuzar, Mohammed Tharbez khan of Hussenipura and Miraz Rahemathulla Beg and Syed Akhil of Ahmedpura colony of Karimnagar.

According to police, the above said people have gathered about 70 people at a kirana store in Kashmirgadda area on the pretext of the distribution of essential commodities and organised meeting. They conducted distribution programme without getting permission. They allegedly have links with Popular Front of India (PFI).

Door stickers printed with the message that essential commodities have been distributed on behalf of PFI and a donation slip that collected money to Delhi victims were seized.

Two cars, two mobile phones and 49 ration kits were also recovered from the spot.

