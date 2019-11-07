Five CCI centres proposed for Yadadri-Bhongir

By | Published: 9:28 pm 9:32 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: District authorities have sent proposals to the Centre for setting up five Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) centres in Yadadri-Bhongir to purchase cotton from farmers.

Joint Collector G Ramesh revealed this at a meeting with officials of marketing, police and fire departments in the meeting hall of District Collectorate and issued guidelines for purchase of cotton.

Ramesh said farmers had taken up cultivation of cotton in 1,58,595 acres in kharif season in the district and it was expected that he cotton yield would be about 96,236 quintals. The CCI centres have been proposed to be set up at Aliar, Bhongir, Mothkur, Choutuppal and Valigonda in the district. About 11 ginning mills have been notified by the CCI in the area. Minimum Support Price (MSP) for cotton has been fixed at Rs 5,550 per quintal.

The farmers, he said, should take care that the moisture content in cotton they bring to the CCI centres should be between 8 to 12 per cent. He instructed the officials to create awareness among farmers on the matter through publicity posters. The farmers should also bring the identity cards issued to cotton farmers or Aadhaar card while bringing the crop to CCI centres for sale, he added.

He also instructed the officials of Legal Metrology Department to verify the way-bridge stamping systems at 11 notified jinning mills in the district. He has also directed the officials of fire department to check whether fire extinguishers were available at the jinning mills and submit a report to him immediately.

Assistant Director of Marketing Aleem, District Agriculture Officer Anuradha and others were also attended the meeting.

