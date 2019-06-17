Five children injured in fall from drop tower in gaming zone in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:30 pm

Hyderabad: In a freak mishap, five children suffered bleeding injuries after falling from a drop tower ride at a gaming zone in Koti on Sunday night.

The children Nida (8), Saba (6), Ayaan (5),Alifa (11) and Safa (11) had reached the Krazy Chiks Gaming Zone located at Boggulkunta in Koti on Sunday evening along with their parents. The children took the Drop Tower ride towards the end.

According to the police, as the children sat down in the Drop Tower and it inched upwards to height of about 14 feet, there was a power break. All the children who were sitting inside the ride started weeping when the security personnel switched on the generator. “Amidst the chaos, the doors of the drop tower opened and the children fell from a height of 14 feet. All the five children sustained bleeding injuries and were rushed to a private hospital for treatment,” said K Chandra Mohan, sub inspector, Sultan Bazaar police station.

The Sultan Bazaar police have sealed the premises for inspection by various agencies. A case under Section 337 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the owner Malik Lakhani and investigation is going on.

The condition of the children was stated to be stable.

