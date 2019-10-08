Hyderabad: Five cops face music for not registering case

By | Published: 12:43 am 1:26 am

Hyderabad: A car driver was made to run around four different police stations before finally succeeding in registering a First Information Report pertaining to a road accident case. The police officials in the respective police stations refused to register the case on jurisdictional grounds.

Taking a serious note of the refusal by policemen to register the case, Hyderabad Commissioner Anjani Kumar transferred two Sub-Inspectors of Police working in Banjara Hills and Humayunnagar police stations and three constables in Punjagutta and Banjara Hills.

The police officials have been asked to report to City Armed Reserve (CAR). The Commissioner has ordered initiation of disciplinary proceedings against them.

The incident happened at around 2 am on September 29 when an unidentified car rammed his Honda City at Masab Tank junction. The driver Sheebu and two women in the car sustained minor injuries.

One of the occupants, Priyanka, said they were returning from Banjara Hills Road No 12 to their house when the accident occurred.

“Due to the impact, our car hit the road divider. Before the police could reach, we were shifted to a private hospital by passersby,” she said.

After the incident, the victims called up the police and were directed to Punjagutta police station. However, the next day when their families approached the police to get a case registered, they faced problems.

“To our dismay the Punjagutta police did not attend to our complaint and directed us to Banjara Hills police station, which in turn directed us to Humayunnagar police station. We were again directed to Saifabad police station and after ten hours, we finally managed to get the FIR registered at Saifabad,” she said.

The next day, the victims approached the Hyderabad Police Commissioner who initiated action against police officials. The police personnel are SIs K Satyanarayana, (Humayunnagar), B Srinivas (Banjara Hills) and constables V Elisha Kiran (Punjagutta), K Ranjith and Home Guard B Anjaiah (Humayunnagar).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter