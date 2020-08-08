Five-day FDP on MCTSEA concludes at KITS Warangal

By | Published: 7:46 pm

Warangal Urban: DMRL scientist Dr D Manoj Kumar said that contactless transmission of electrical energy would minimise energy loss by using nano soft magnets. “Magnetic materials used in the manufacturing of mobile batteries are most economical and sustainable,” he added.

He was delivering a lecture on “Advanced Magnetic Materials and Applications” at the valedictory of a five-day online Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on “Modern Characterisation Techniques for Scientific and Engineering Applications (MCTSEA-2020),” held by the Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science (KITS), Warangal, on Saturday.

As a part of the five-day FDP, Prof SVS Nageshwara Rao, School of Physics, University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad International Advanced Research Center (ARCI), Scientist Dr Koppoju Suresh, IIT Kharagpur, Associate Professor of Physics, Dr Sanjeev Kumar Srivastava and others spoke.

Coordinator Nyatani Maramu, Co-coordinators Dr V Prashanth Kumar, Dr E Kalyan Rao, Dr P Srinivas Rao, Dr G Sridhar and Dr K. Srinivas, advisory committee members and Associate Professors Dr D Prabhakara Chary, Dr H Ramesh Babu, Dr Ch Sateesh Chandra, all the deans, all the HoDs, faculty members and a total of 155 participants from across the country participated in the FDP.

