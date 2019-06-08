Five-day fresher training programme for advocates in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:10 am

Hyderabad: Lawyers play a significant role in dispensation of justice. To deliver justice, lawyers must possess three important aspects viz Education, Excellence and Empathy (EEE), said Chief Secretary SK Joshi.

Inaugurating a five-day fresher training programme for advocates of Telangana here on Saturday, Joshi said the EEE formula should be applied by default to the profession of law. He said education devoid of excellence and empathy would render no benefit to society.

Stating that the law profession is the toughest and requires immense hard work, Joshi said that in order to retain consistent growth in the profession one must be competent, affordable, accessible and render timely services.

The training programme is being jointly organised by the Advocate Welfare Trust, Department of Law, and Nalsar University of Law.

In his welcome address, Vice-Chancellor, Nalsar University of Law, Dr Faizan Mustafa, highlighted the recent achievement of the varsity including student placements, achievements in moot courts, NIRF and NAAC ranking.

Dr V Balakista Reddy, Registrar and programme coordinator, Nalsar said the five-day refresher training programme was being conducted to improve further advocacy skills for handling litigation matters, research skills to carry out legal research, resolve pre-litigation issues, drafting of legal documents, contracts or agreements and court pleadings among others.