Five-day nursery mela from August 15 in Hyderabad

Published: 7:44 pm

Hyderabad: A five-day All India Horticulture, Agriculture and Grand Nursery Mela will be held at People’s Plaza, Necklace Road, from August 15.

The horticulture and nursery mela will showcase different gardening methods, various plant collections from all over the country, trends in terrace gardening, vertical garden and latest technologies and innovations in agriculture and horticulture Industry. The mela will have 80 stalls comprising nurseries from Bengaluru, Pune, Kalingpun, Kadiam and Hyderabad, organiser and expert in nurersy business Khalid Ahmed said.

The mela will provide an opportunity for enthusiasts to learn how to convert their little space in apartments into a beautiful garden. The mela will enable interested persons to design their own garden and even grow their own food. It will also create marketing avenues for nurseries, popularise different species of plant material, bring farmers and suppliers together and provide a platform for those looking to set up a home garden, terrace garden, vertical garden and kitchen garden.

The other attractions of the show include flower plants, indoor, outdoor, cactus, succulent, medicinal plants, bonsai and various bulbs and Seeds. The mela will be open from 9 am to 9 pm.

