Five-day programme on VRE begins at NIT Warangal

By | Published: 4:32 pm

Warangal Urban: The five-day AICTE sponsored ‘AICTE Training and Learning Academy Programme (ATAL) on Virtual Reality in Education (VRE)’ being organised by the Department of Humanities and Social Science (H&SS) of National Institute of Technology (NITW) was inaugurated at Khurana Hall of Seminar Halls Complex on NIT campus on Saturday. The programme is exclusively for faculty and research scholars from AICTE approved institutions. The programme will offer knowledge in the recent technological advances in education with focus on Virtual Reality. 108 participants from across the country registered for the programme which will be conducted from November 9 to 13.

While Dr. B. Spoorthi, the Coordinator of the programme, gave a brief introduction about the programme, Head of the Department Dr. Raja Vishwanathan spoke on the relevance of such academic ventures and on how the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences of the institute is working relentlessly and taking up initiatives and projects.

Prof. P. Anand Raj, Director In-charge, and Dean Planning and Development of the Institute, in the inaugural address, reflected on the beginnings of Virtual Reality (VR) and highlighted the importance of having enough supporting platforms for the development of radical ideas, even if they seem improbable at first.

Prof. DS Kesava Rao, the Guest of Honour, spoke on how VR can revolutionise education by citing examples from across the world. He emphasised how VR Technologies can impact the perception of reality. The pros and cons of the use of VR Technology were also addressed by him.

