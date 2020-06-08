Five-day staff training programme begins at NIT Warangal

By | Published: 6:54 pm

Warangal Urban: A five-day faculty development programme (FDP) in Artificial Intelligence (AI) was inaugurated by Director National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, said Prof N V Ramana Rao through in go-to-meetings online App. Prof Rao interacted with the participants and said Artificial Intelligence Technology used in minimising Covid-19 testing costs. It is used to find the crowd and physical distancing maintenance at an area with AI based computer vision cameras. Professor said out of four waves in AI, the first wave is good at reasoning but no ability to learn. Second wave is good at learning and perceiving but minimum ability to reason third wave is excellent at learning and reasoning. Fourth wave performs any intellectual task as humans do.

Coordinator Dr Raju Bhukya said the importance of the Artificial Intelligence makes accurate predictions, preferences, priorities and better decisions. AI applications used in preventing cancer from higher stages. Wrong diagnostics can be detected with the help of AI. It helps doctors in avoiding errors by providing relevant databases, recommendations and predictions. Applications like healthcare, Covid-19, Defence, Smart Agriculture etc., will be presented in the five-day training programme.

