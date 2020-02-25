Five day training programme inaugurated in OU

By | Published: 10:54 pm

Hyderabad: A five-day short term training programme on recent research developments and challenges in communication and navigation technologies, organised by the Department of ECE, Osmania University in association with Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology, Odhisa, was inaugurated here on Tuesday.

In this programme, 18 invited lectures, one keynote address and one objective type examination are being organised. There are around 70 participants from industry, academia and R&D institutions taking part in the programme, according to a press release.

The invited lectures will be delivered by eminent senior scientists of ISRO, Telangana Police, BITS Pilani, VSSUT, OU and other academic institutions.

The lectures will discuss the challenging tasks to be taken up the by society for development of innovative applications leading to the better life and solve the societal issues.

Deputy Director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Center, Trivandrum, Narayanan Namboodripad gave a power point presentation on various activities carried out in ISRO and its future missions.

He said the student community should take up the research work related to the ISRO activities and contribute to the nation in a great way and added, “Academic community has to utilize the complete GNSS station data available at OU for their doctoral work”.

