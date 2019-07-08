Five dead, one critical after tipper rams into SUV on Srisailam highway

By | Published: 5:09 pm 6:15 pm

Rangareddy: In a horrific accident on Hyderabad-Srisailam highway, five persons including two women died and another sustained critical injuries on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened near Medigadda thanda in Amangal mandal at around 3.30 pm, when a lorry carrying granite stones used for laying roads collided with an Innova car carrying the victims.

It is not known who was at fault, as the lorry seemed turning off the road to the right leading to a head-on collision with the Innova.

The deceased are believed to be natives of Ongole district of Andhra Pradesh. According to eye-witnesses, the response time for 108 ambulance to reach the spot was quite long, due to which two women passengers of the Innova died. They were reportedly breathing after the accident.

The bodies were shifted to Kalwakurthy Government Hospital for post-mortem. Further details are awaited.

