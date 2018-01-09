Five dead as truck turns turtle in Gadwal

By | Published: 1:30 am

Jogulamba Gadwal: Five persons died and 14 sustained injured when a Bolero pick-up truck they were travelling in overturned near Paruccherla in Darur mandal in the early hours of Monday.

The passengers who belonged to different villages in Darur were returning home after working all night at a cotton mill in Gadwal.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. Some of the injured were shifted to Gadwal area hospital, while those who were critically injured were sent to Kurnool for emergency care.

The deceased were identified as Kotha Venkanna, Kotla Venkanna, Kammari Lohith and Geethamma from Chinnapadu and Arunamma from Yemunampally village.

District Collector Rabat Kumar Saini and SP Vijay Kumar reached the spot and supervised rescue operation. Former MLA DK Bharatsimha Reddy, TRS State secretary Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy and Gaddam Krishna Reddy also rushed to the scene to pacify the bereaved families.