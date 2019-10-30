Five detained in Hyderabad under PD Act

By | Published: 12:15 am

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Tuesday issued orders detaining four property offenders and one offender involved in bodily offences under the Preventive Detention Act.

The detained persons were identified as M Vamshi Krishna, C Nagendra Babu, P Harish Babu, V Ramulu and M Ravi Kumar.

Police said Vamshi Krishna, an MBA graduate was involved in 10 burglaries and was arrested by the Jeedimetla police in March. Nagendra Babu and Harish Babu, both friends, were involved in 22 burglaries and were arrested by the Medchal police in February.

Officials said Ramulu was involved in six offences and was arrested by the Shankarpally police in January. Ravi Kumar was involved in four criminal cases including a murder in Shabad. He was arrested by the Shabad police in March. They were detained under the PD Act to prevent them from committing further offences, they said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter