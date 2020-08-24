Five Dharmapuri temple staff test positive, shrine closed for 5 days

By | Published: 11:45 am

Jagityal: Five staff members of the Laxminarasimha Swamy temple in Dharmapuri tested positive for Covid-19, forcing the authorities to shut down the temple for five days from Monday.

The infected employees include two priests, a sweeper and two others. The shrine will remain closed till August 28 and authorities will take a decision on reopening it depending on the situation on August 29.

Temple Executive Officer Srinivas, in a statement on Monday, said a number of corona positive cases are being reported in temple town as well as surrounding villages in the past few days.

With five temple employees testing positive, others were worried by the development, he said, adding that the decision to shut down the temple to facilitate testing of other employees to check the spread of the virus. The temple will reopen only after all the employees undergo the virus test, and on the basis of the results.

The shrine had remained closed for about two months from April first week following the imposition of lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus. It reopened on June 8 with the Union government giving clearance for opening of places of worship.