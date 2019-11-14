Five DJS activists arrested in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:11 am

Hyderabad: Five activists of the Darsgah-Jihad-O-Shahadat (DJS) were arrested by the Moghalpura police for attempting to hold a press conference to allegedly promote enmity between groups.

The arrested were Abdul Majid, president, Salahuddin Affan, secretary, Mohd Bin Omer, organising secretary, and two other activists, Hameed and Waseem.

According to P Ravi Kumar, Station House Officer, Moghalpura, the DJS activists were planning to hold a press conference at their office in Moghalpura on Tuesday afternoon when they were taken into custody. The Commissioner’s Task Force, along with the Moghalpura and Kanchanbagh police, had picked them up from various places on Tuesday and detained them.

A case under Sections 153A, 505(2), 505 A, B and C, 511 and 120B of IPC was registered against them. A senior official said the arrested were likely to create fear and tension in the public and spread unrest through press conferences and speeches. Hence a case was registered against them and they were arrested.

On Saturday too, the police had taken into custody Abdul Majid, Salahuddin Affan and Mohd Bin Omer from their office when they were scheduled to hold a press conference at their office on the Ayodhya verdict.

