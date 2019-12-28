‘Five forces have diluted Indian history’

By | Published: 12:38 am

Hyderabad: India is an ancient civilisation but it has been removed from the conscience of our country, said Dr Raj Vedam, founder member of the think-tank, Indian History Awareness Research, USA.

Delivering a talk on ‘Ancient India: What our history texts do not teach us’ organised by Saranga Talks in association with Rashtram, Samskruti Foundation and Global Illumine, here on Friday, Dr Raj blamed five forces of having allied against Indian history and diluting it — Colonial, Euro-centric, vested interests, Liberal academia bias and Marxists.

“Most of us are disconnected with our ancestry. Indic Astronomy is not taken into account when viewing our history. There is a lot of historical events recorded as per astronomical data in our ancient texts such as ‘Vedas’, ‘Mahabharata’, etc.,” he said.

The present Indian history begins with Indus civilization dated 4,000 years ago, because according to colonial writers, nothing could be more older than 4,000 years, Dr Raj said.

