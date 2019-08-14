Five get lifer for killing worker in Adilabad

By | Published: 11:10 pm

Adilabad: A court in Adilabad on Wednesday sentenced five persons to life imprisonment and fined Rs 5,000 each for killing a person working in illicit distilled liquor preparing unit two years ago.

District Sessions Judge MG Priyadarshini pronounced the verdict, awarding the term to Miriyala Nagesh, Pasupula Ramulu, Miriyala Narender, Puranam Ajay and Miriyala Ganganna after finding them of guilty for murdering Pallapu Tulasi Ram, resident of KRK Colony in Adilabad. The court examined evidences and witnesses produced before it by prosecution.

The five alcoholics had thrashed Tulsi Ram for raising objection when they were breaking liquor bottles on May 11, 2017. They again assaulted the worker while he was returning from a hospital after undergoing treatment on the same night. They had also beaten Ram’s wife for preventing them from attacking her husband. The worker was declared brought dead by doctors of RIMS-Adilabad.

