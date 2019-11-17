Five held for attacking farmer in Warangal

By | Published: 8:35 pm

Warangal Urban: Police Commissioner V Ravinder said on Sunday said the Damera police arrested Allam Rajeshvarma, the main accused, and four others in connection with the attack on a resident of Oglapur of Atmakur mandal.

Amarnath Reddy, son of Palakala Vijayender Reddy, tweeted to Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday about the attack on his father by 30-odd people led by Rajesh when he questioned the encroachment of their land at the village.

Following this, Rama Rao had asked the CP to look into the matter and book criminal cases against the accused. The victim suffered rib fractures in the incident. The Damera police registered a case under 148, 447, 323, 290 and 506 r/w 149 IPC on Wednesday when the incident occurred, the CP said.

