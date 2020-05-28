Five held for extortion in Adilabad

By | Published: 2:42 pm

Adilabad: Five persons were arrested for allegedly involving in extortion and threatening commercial establishments, by posing themselves as authorities of a Consumer Forum in Narnoor mandal centre on Thursday.

Narnoor Sub-Inspector M Vijay said that the accused were Amruta Rao, Mudugu Akhil, Lingampalli Laxman, residents of Birsaipet in Utnoor mandal, Kondagarla Vijay of Adilabad town and Dolli Vijay Kumar, Hasnapur in Utnoor mandal. They were taken into custody following an owner of a shop lodged complaint with cops.

During the course of investigations, the five confessed to committing the offence to meet expense of lavish lifestyle for quite long, using illegal ways. They admitted that they extracted somewhere between Rs 2,500 and Rs 1,000 from four commercial establishments of the mandal headquarters.

They revealed that they were terrorizing outlets by stating they would file cases before a Nizamabad court. Based on a complaint received from Devajinath Shivakumar, a case was registered. Investigations were taken up.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .