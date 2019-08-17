Five held for extortion in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:15 pm

Hyderabad: Five persons, who posed as press reporters and extorted money from spa and massage centres in the city, were caught by the Commissioner’s Task Force (West) on Saturday.

The arrested were identified as A Surender Raju, S Kiran Kumar, T Raghunath Chary, B Raja Krishna and B Ravi. The extortion gang targeted various spas and massage centres in SR Nagar and Osmania University area and extorted money from the management.

“They extorted money from the managements by threatening them of exposing ‘illegal’ activities run at the centres,” said the Task Force officials, adding, Rs 50,000 cash and fake identity cards were seized from the arrested who were handed over to SR Nagar police for further action.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter