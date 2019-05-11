Five held for killing auto driver in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:00 am

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police arrested five persons, including a juvenile, who had allegedly murdered an autorickshaw driver after a row over payment of fare at Jalpally under Pahadishareef police station area of Rachakonda.

The arrested were Shaik Ismail, 23, of Mallepally; Shaik Anwar, 24, of Shaheennagar; Ahmed Ali Khan, 19, of Suleimannagar; Mohd Abdul Sameer of Tolichowki and a juvenile. They had hired the auto rickshaw from Chandanagar and brutally killed the driver at Jalpally tank after travelling 40 km in his vehicle.

Hyderabad Commissioner Anjani Kumar said on 1 May, an unidentified person was found murdered at an isolated place near Jalpally tank. A murder case was registered by the Pahadishareef police, and the details were shared with the Hyderabad police.

The South Zone Task Force team took up the investigation as the murder took place in bordering police station limits. During the investigation, the deceased was identified as T Sainath, an auto driver and a resident of Chandanagar, who was missing since April 30. “With the help of a tattoo mark on Sainath’s hands, the police could identify him,” said the Commissioner said.

After viewing the footages of the closed-circuit cameras, the police could identify the persons who had hired the autorickshaw. “Ismail and four others had hired the auto at Chandanagar to go to Rajendranagar Chintalmet for Rs 700. On reaching the place, Ismail and Amer gave Rs 500 following which the driver picked up an argument. The duo beat up the driver and took him to Jalpally where he was stabbed to death,” said Anjani Kumar. Later, they took the auto to Rajendranagar area and set it on fire. The five persons, along with the knife, were handed over to Pahadishareef police station.

