Five held in Mancherial for abusing KCR, KTR online

By | Published: 8:21 pm

Mancherial: Five persons were arrested for allegedly abusing and posting objectionable comments against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on WhatsApp groups.

Producing them before the media on Friday, Bellampalli ACP Balu Jadhav said the accused were Bothala Laxminarayana from Anukusam village, Rajesh of Rangapet, Venkatesh and Yadandla Balu, both from Lambadithanda, and Bandari Mallesh from Kannalabasti of Bellampalli town. Laxminarayana is Bellampalli mandal CPI party secretary while the others are its members.