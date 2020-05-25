Five held in Mancherial for selling spurious cotton seed

By | Published: 9:44 pm

Mancherial: A farmer belonging to Guntur and four others were arrested for allegedly selling spurious cotton seed in Bellampalli on Sunday evening. Large quantities of seed, 168 litres of banned Glyphosate used for removing weed, and Rs 1.25 lakh in cash was seized from the accused. The value of the seeds was assessed to be around Rs 25.14 lakh.

Disclosing details to mediapersons, DCP K Uday Kumar Reddy said the accused Tativeni Srinath of Guntur along with Pulagam Bheemesh and Pulagam Rajesh from Bheemini mandal, Puppala Rajesh and Peddi Shankar from Thanur mandal, were detained by the police and the Agriculture Department officials during joint raids on Srinath’s residence, following a tip off.

During investigation, Srinath confessed to selling spurious cotton seed with the help of his accomplices to make fast money. Srinath said he was buying the spurious seed from Kurnool and selling them to farmers in Bellampalli Assembly constituency.

Bellampalli ACP Rahman, Rural Inspector Jagadish, II town SI Bhaskar, his counterpart of Tallagurijala, Sammaiah, Bheemini SI Komuraiah and Bellampali Agriculture Officer Prem Kumar were present.

