Five held in Mancherial for smuggling illicit liquor

By | Published: 9:50 pm

Mancherial: Five persons were allegedly transporting illicitly distilled liquor or Gudumba at ACC colony here on Sunday. As many as 23 liters of the liquor and three motorcycles were seized from them.

Mancherial Excise and Prohibition Inspector Narender said that the accused persons were detained when shipping liquor packed in bottles and cans on two wheelers, following a tip off.

They distilled the liquor in rural parts and were heading to Mancherial headquarters for selling it to potential customers.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .