Five held with 100 kg of marijuana in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:38 pm

Hyderabad: Five persons who were allegedly involved in the smuggling of marijuana were arrested by the city police on Monday. The police seized 100 kilogram of marijuana, a car and mobile phones from them.

Acting on a tip off, the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (West) caught five persons, H Ashish Singh, Sumith Makadia, Ramavath Motilal, Ramavath Vijay and Raj Kumar Singh, who were allegedly sourcing ganja from Visakhapatnam in a car and selling it in small quantities to customers in different parts of the city, P Radha Kishan Rao, DCP (Task Force) said. The five persons along with the seized marijuana were handed over to the Mangalhat police for further action.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .