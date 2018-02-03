Five held with demonetised currency in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri Police Special Operations Team (SOT) arrested five persons on charges of exchanging demonetized notes and seized currency worth Rs 99 lakh here on Friday.

According to the police, an SOT team conducted a decoy operation at Prashanth Nagar in Uppal and found the six-member group moving in a suspicious manner with a bag.

Among the six, police said, five suspects were arrested while one of them managed to escape. The arrested persons were identified as Mohammed Kareem (48) of Malakpet, B Tirupati (35) of Karimnagar, Nazeer Ahmed Khan (49) of Nampally and Mohammad Rizwan-ul-Hassan (36) and Mohammad Siddiq (48) both from Chanchalguda.

Malkajgiri Deputy Commissioner of Police Ch R Umamaheshwara Sharma said the prime suspect, Kareem, was into real estate business before he entered into the business of exchanging demonetised notes on a 20 percent commission.

The team intercepted the suspects while they were going towards Prashanth Nagar in a car, from which the notes were seized.

Police seized the car and seven mobile phones from the suspects and they were produced before court and remanded to judicial custody. A search is on to nab Mohammad Imtiyaz, who is absconding.