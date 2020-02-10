Five Information Commissioners appointed for Telangana

By | Published: 8:39 pm

Hyderabad: Namasthe Telangana editor Katta Shekar Reddy is among the five persons who were appointed as State Information Commissioners in the State on Monday.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday announced the appointment of the five persons as Commissioners in the Telangana State Information Commission.

Apart from Shekar Reddy, the others are Guguloth Shankar Naik, Syed Khaleelullah, Myda Narayana Reddy and Dr. Mohammed Ameer Hussain.

In the order issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, it was said that the State Information Commissioners would hold office for three years from date of assuming office or till he attains the age of 65 years whichever is earlier.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .