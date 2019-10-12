Five injured in accident in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:47 pm

Hyderabad: In a freak mishap, five persons including a home guard were injured when a rashly driven car hit their motorcycles in Abdullapurmet on Saturday morning. The incident occurred around 10 am near Hanuman Temple in Abdullapurmet when the car driver G Vijay Kumar lost control of the vehicle and hit two motorcycles going towards the Outer Ring Road.

Yadagiri, a home guard from Saroornagar police station, Venkanna and three others were injured in the mishap. The Abdullapurmet police booked a case of negligence causing injuries against Vijay Kumar and took up investigation. He was arrested.