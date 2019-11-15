Five injured in multiple vehicles crash in Karimnagar

By | Published: 9:57 pm 9:58 pm

Karimnagar: Five persons were injured in a multiple vehicles crash near Erukulla on Rajiv Rahadari on the outskirts of Karimnagar town on Friday. Five heavy vehicles, including four sand lorries and an RTC bus, were involved in the accident.

According to locals, a cement mixer vehicle was parked beside the road after the front tyre of the vehicle burst near Erukulla village. A sand lorry coming from behind rammed the cement mixer vehicle, and a private bus proceeding to Hyderabad from Mancherial hit the sand lorry. Two other sand lorries also collided with the other vehicles.

Five passengers travelling in the bus received injuries since the vehicle, besides ramming the cement mixer, also got hit from the rear. Rambabu, the bus driver, suffered fractures on his legs and four other passengers also suffered minor injuries.

Alert locals and passersby rescued the passengers after breaking the windowpanes of the bus and shifted them to hospital. A total of 25 passenger were travelling in the bus at the time of incident. Karimnagar Rural ACP Vijayasaradhi visited the spot and cleared the road to ensure vehicular movement.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter