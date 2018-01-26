Five injured in separate road accidents in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:00 pm

Hyderabad: Five persons were injured in three separate road accidents reported under the Cyberabad and Rachakonda Police Commissionerate limits here on Friday.

In the case reported at Shamshabad police station, a woman, Bipasha Bee, fractured her legs when she came under the wheels of an RTC bus. The police said Bee, a resident of Thondupally, was an employee at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

“She was crossing the road when the RTC bus hit her from behind. Both her legs were fractured and she was admitted to Osmania General Hospital where she is under treatment,” police said.

In second incident, the Sanathnagar police booked a case against a 35-year-old person, P Kishore Kumar, who suffered injuries after he rammed a Metro Rail pillar near Erragadda on his vehicle.

Sanathnagar Inspector E Venkat Reddy said Kumar was heading towards Kukatpally from Ameerpet when the accident occurred.

“He felt drowsy due to a sudden drop in blood pressure levels and hit the pillar causing injuries on the face,” he said, adding that a case was booked under the Motor Vehicle Act against Kumar, whose condition was stated to be stable.

In the third incident, three persons suffered injuries when the car they were travelling was hit by a lorry on an Outer Ring Road bridge near Yamnampet X Roads. Ghatkesar police said a 23-year-old software engineer, S Anoop Parjanya, and his two relatives suffered injuries.

“They were shifted to a local private hospital and their condition was stated to be normal,” said M Raghuveer Reddy, Inspector, Ghatkesar, adding that the driver was taken into custody and a case was booked.