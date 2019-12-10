Five inter-State gang members held in Adilabad

By | Published: 8:32 pm

Adilabad: Five members of inter-State gang of electric transformer lifters were arrested for allegedly stealing copper wire extracted from transformers in different parts of erstwhile Adilabad district and neighboring Maharahstra. As many as 1,000 kilo grams of copper wire worth Rs 5.65 lakh has been seized. SP Vishnu Warrier briefed details of the accused and modus operandi to media here on Tuesday.

Warrier said that the accused were Jamaluddin Khan, Arif Shah, Bodge Gopal, Elakar Gnaneshwar, Pipandkar Ganesh all belonging to Maharashtra. They were taken into custody in Maharashtra. Another accused Paswan Ram Karan is absconding.

According to the IPS officer, the fix confessed to stealing transformers found on the outskirts of villages in Adilabad, Nirmal, Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts and Maharashtra and were causing huge losses to agrarian community, by forming two gangs. Accused admitted that they were travelling on two-wheelers and were hiding the copper in secret places. They revealed that they were committing the offences to lead lavish life.

The accused were booked for stealing 88 transformers in different parts of erstwhile Adilabad and Maharashtra. A special team was formed for arresting the lifters of transformers. The team was led by Jainath Circle Inspector K Laxminarayana and supervised by DSP Venkateshwar Rao. Jainath SI Sai Reddy Venkanna, Bheempur SI MD Arif, Members included head constables MD Siraj, constables Rathod Prem Singh, Syed Zakir Ali, A Mangal Singh, MA Kareem, Praveen, Ramesh and IT core team in-charge Sanjeev Kumar and member Riyaz.

The superintendent commended the special team for nabbing the lifters. He was all praise for DSP venkateshwar Rao and Inspector Laxminarayana. He added that searches were launched for nabbing Paswan Ram Karan.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter