Five Islamic State militants killed in Afghan air raids

Kabul: At least five Islamic State militants were killed in an airstrike in eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar, the Special Forces said on Monday.

As a result of an airstrike launched by Afghan Special Operation Forces in district Dih Bala, Nangarhar province on Sunday evening, five militants from the IS died and two IS fighters wounded, Operational Coordination Group Afghanistan (MoD-OCGA) said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

Afghan security forces and the NATO-led coalition troops have beefed up security operations and airstrikes against militants as the war-weary people are facing upsurges in attacks by the Taliban and IS militants across the country.

The IS, which emerged in Nangarhar in early 2015, has yet to make comments on the report.