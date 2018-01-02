Five killed in Andhra road mishap

By | Published: 12:35 am

Vijayawada: New Year revelry claimed five lives in Andhra Pradesh as a car driven rashly by a youth under the influence of alcohol rammed a group of people, including three minors, sitting around a campfire.

The incident occurred early on Monday near Indiranagar in Pendlimarri block, Kadapa district, police said.

The speeding car on Kadapa-Pulivendula Highway hit the group that had lit a bonfire on the roadside to ward off biting cold.

Four of them died, while two others sustained injuries. The deceased have been identified as Bhaskar (26), Giri (16), Karthik (12) and Lakshmi Narasimha (10).

Brahamanand Reddy (24), who was driving the car, also died in the mishap.

According to police, there were four people, including the driver, in the car. One escaped immediately after the crash while two others were arrested. All the occupants in the car were drunk.

The injured were admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Kadapa.