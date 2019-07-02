Five Mumbai-bound flights from Hyderabad cancelled

By | Published: 5:59 pm

Hyderabad: Five domestic flights that were bound to Mumbai from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad were cancelled on Tuesday after a SpiceJet plane overshot the runway while landing in Mumbai airport amid heavy rain there just before midnight on Monday.

Thirteen flights that were supposed to land at Mumbai were also diverted to RGIA because of inclement weather conditions there.

In coordination with the airport officials, the airlines authorities took necessary steps to avoid any inconvenience to flyers due to the delay and refreshments were also provided to them. Prior information was also given to passengers through SMSes and WhatsApp explaining them about the delay in taking off the flight from RGIA.

An advisory has been issued by the Mumbai airport officials to passengers explaining about the problem. It said that due to operational issues, all departures to Mumbai Airport are likely to be delayed till further notice. “Please check with your airlines before leaving for the airport to avoid inconvenience,” officials said.

Airport sources said the flight services to Mumbai would resume by night.

