Five new Covid-19 cases recorded in Mahabubnagar on Friday

By | Published: 7:06 pm

Mahabubnagar: Five new Covid-19 positive cases were recorded in the district on Friday and all the patients were sent to Gandhi Hospital for treatment.

A woman employee working as a Data Entry Operator aged around 26 years, serving in the medical and health department has contracted coronavirus and was tested positive on Friday. As she was a resident of Ravindra Nagar in Mahabubnagar town, the entire locality was declared as a containment area and health officials have been following procedure for containment.

Two family members who had contracted Covid-19 from their parents were also tested positive to the virus and were sent to Gandhi Hospital on Friday. A few days ago their father, a retired employee and his wife were also found positive to the virus. With the new results, four from a single family have found positive to the virus.

There were also two other cases from Pagadala village of Gandeed mandal and Chengicherla village of Balanagar mandal, where two persons who had gone to Hyderabad a month ago had tested positive to the virus. Among them were a male cancer patient aged 34 who was admitted to NIMS in Hyderabad for treatment 40 days ago and 73-year-old woman who had gone to Hyderabad to stay 23 days ago. Both the villages were under continuous observation and medical and health officials have been taking steps to contain the spread of the virus in those villages.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .