Five of family from Karimnagar killed in AP accident  

Karimnagar: Five members of a family, including two children, were killed in a road accident near Mocherla village in Prakasham district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday afternoon. The deceased hailed from Karimnagar town.

According to the relatives of the family, the incident occurred when the car in which they were travelling rammed a stationary lorry near Mocherla. They were proceeding to Tirupati to have a darshan of Lord Venkateshwara Swamy.

Malal Rao, his wife Leela, daughter Vangapalli Archana and son-in-law Vamshi Krishna and grandsons Krishan and Adhyat died on the spot while another person was injured in the accident.

While Malal Rao stayed in Bhagyanagar, Vamshi Krishna and his family stayed in Hyderabad. A native of Mankammathota of Karimnagar, Vamshi Krishna was a software engineer in Hyderabad. The family was to take a flight to Tirupati but went by car after the flight got cancelled. The victims left from Karimnagar on Thursday. A pall of gloom descended in the Bhagyanagar area of Karimnagar town.

